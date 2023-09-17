Viral Star Wars Cosplay Turns Sailor Moon Into The Mandalorian

Sailor Moon is one of the most popular magical girls in the world, and now she's gone to galaxy far, far away with a cool viral cosplay that's armored up Usagi Tsukino as The Mandalorian! Naoko Takeuchi's classic manga franchise has since become one of the most notable releases in the entire world due to just how much it's influenced other major series since. Usagi has such a memorable magical girl transformation that fans have been able to celebrate her in many ways with all sorts of unexpected crossovers throughout the years. It's led to full on fusions too.

One particular Sailor Moon fusion has quickly gone viral with fans as it has imagined how Usagi's transformation would look like if it adorned one the armored suit that Din Djarinn wears in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Taking the magical girl look to a whole new level with a magical twist, artist @callhersensei on TikTok is really showing off some very fun creativity by merging the two franchises together in a cool way (with a Grogu to match). Check it out in action below to see why it's been such a hit with fans on social media:

How to Watch Sailor Moon

If you wanted to check out Star Wars: The Mandalorian, you can now find all three seasons of the series currently streaming with Disney+. As for Sailor Moon, there are lots of ways to enjoy the anime with both classic and more recent anime projects available to check out. You can find both the classic Sailor Moon anime series (in both English subtitled and dubbed releases) and its Sailor Moon Crystal revival series now streaming on Hulu (and the classic series streaming with its own exclusive channel on Pluto TV). You can also find the two Sailor Moon Eternal movies setting up Sailor Moon Cosmos now streaming with Netflix as well.

Most recently Sailor Moon made a massive anime comeback with Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie, two new movies adapting the Shadow Galactica arc from Naoko Takeuchi's original Sailor Moon manga. Directed by Tomoya Takahashi for Toei Animation with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu writing the scripts, Kazuko Tadano returning from both the original anime and Sailor Moon Eternal to design the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi returning to compose the music, a North American release date has yet to be revealed unfortunately.

How well do you think Sailor Moon would do in the Star Wars universe? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Sailor Moon in the comments!