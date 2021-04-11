Sailor Moon Steps Out in This Viral Low-Cost Cosplay

✖

Sailor Moon is one of the most iconic characters to ever come from Japan, and she has an army of fans around the world. From her first appearance to her latest debut, Serena has become a heroine for millions. Of course, this means there are tons of stellar Sailor Moon cosplays out there, but one low-cost version is going viral for all the right reasons.

Over on Instagram, the ever-famous lowcostcosplayth put the spotlight on Serena with a new look. The fan decided it was time to bring the heroine to life, and he did not need much to make it happen. The only thing you'll need is some spray-on hair color and an array of nail polish colors.

As you can see above, the Sailor Moon look came together after the fan colored his hair blond. To finish things off, a slew of nail polish was used to paint two of the fan's fingers. The nail itself was painted to look like Serena's blue eyes, so when the cosplayer posed just right, it looked like he had blond bangs and anime eyes.

So there you have it. If you want the cheapest Sailor Moon cosplay possible, this is a good candidate. For those lacking nail polish, this look could be easily replicated with markers or skin-safe paints. Even makeup might do if you have the right shades on hand, so you can go wild!

Clearly, lowcostcosplayth has done it again, and you can follow them on Instagram here. The user posts tons of clever crafty cosplay ideas weekly, and this Sailor Moon pitch is one of his most unique yet!

What do you think of this low-cost take on Sailor Moon? Does it work for you or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.