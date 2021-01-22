Sailor Moon Releases Official Face Mask Line

The coronavirus pandemic has seen a number of delays and cancellations take place in the world of anime, but the franchise of Sailor Moon is looking to join in fighting the cause with a series of masks that will help "flatten the curve" that have now been made available. Sailor Moon was one of the anime franchises that saw delays as a result of COVID-19 with a live-action ice show and the next feature-length film of the series being delayed as a result of the pandemic which has affected the world of entertainment since last year.

Sailor Moon Eternal is the next film that will be taking place in the popular Shojo franchise and will bring back the original voice actors to lend their talent to the continuing adventures of the Sailor Scouts. The voice actors will include Kotono Mitsuishi as Usagi Tsukino (Sailor Moon), Hisako Kanemoto as Ami Mizuno (Sailor Mercury), Rina Satou as Rei Hino (Sailor Mars), Ami Koshimizu as Makoto Kino (Sailor Jupiter), Shizuka Itou as Minako Aino (Sailor Venus), and Misato Fukuen as Chibi-Usa (Sailor Chibi Moon) to name a few.

The Official Social Media Account for Sailor Moon posted the masks which are currently available and will cost around $10 USD, giving fans of the Sailor Scouts a few options to protect the world from COVID-19 while also showing off their love of the series:

We have yet to hear when, or if, Sailor Moon Eternal will be coming to North America, though fans of the Shojo series would jump at the chance to see this brand new tale after the series has been away for some time.

Will you be picking up these Sailor Moon masks now that they are available? Are you hyped for the arrival of Sailor Moon Eternal? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shojo!