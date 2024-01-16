Samurai Champloo Soundtrack Heads to Spotify

Director Shinichiro Watanabe might be best known for helping to bring Cowboy Bebop to life, but Spike Spiegel's adventure is far from the only anime adaptation that the creator helped to create. Samurai Champloo first hit the scene in 2004 and is a fan-favorite in the anime to this day thanks to its story, animation, and its killer soundtrack. As more anime soundtracks find their way online, the tale of two samurai and the girl looking for revenge has released its soundtrack on Spotify for anime fans to listen to whenever they want.

With the beloved anime series arriving almost twenty years ago, it seems unlikely that we'll be witnessing a sequel story to the bloody trio's initial journey. Over the course of the original twenty-six-episode series, Jinn, Fuu, and Mugen's story had a rather conclusive ending. Luckily, Shinichiro Watanabe isn't finished with creating new anime series. Last year, the anime director was confirmed to be working with Adult Swim on a new series dubbed "Lazarus". While a release date has yet to be revealed for this new project, Watanabe will be working with John Wick director Chad Stahelski in weaving this new world.

(Photo: Manglobe)

Spotify Champloo

You can check out the Samurai Champloo soundtrack in its entirety by clicking this link. If you haven't had the opportunity to check out what is considered one of the greatest anime soundtracks of all time, the tunes were made by the likes of Tsutchie, Force of Nature, Fat Jon, and Nujabes to name a few.

If you somehow avoided the classic anime franchise, you can catch Samurai Champloo streaming on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Funimation. The official description of Mugen, Jinn, and Fuu's story reads as such, "Mugen is a ferocious, animalistic warrior with a fighting style inspired by break-dancing. Jin is a ronin samurai who wanders the countryside alone. They may not be friends, but their paths continually cross. And when ditzy waitress Fuu gets them out of hot water with the local magistrate, they agree to join her search for the samurai who smells like sunflowers."

Does Samurai Champloo's soundtrack rank amongst your favorites in the anime world? Do you think Watanabe's upcoming anime series will live up to its predecessors?