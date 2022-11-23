Spotify Just Added One of Anime's Best OSTs

Spotify has been one of the premiere spots for streaming music over the past few years, and this is no different when it comes to streaming anime soundtracks. With major franchises such as Dragon Ball Z, Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Cowboy Bebop currently having their tracks released on Spotify in recent memory, another major OST has arrived as the brutal anime series is also set to arrive on Netflix next month thanks to a deal that the streaming service struck with Nippon TV.

The anime franchise in question is Berserk, with the original OST for the 1997 anime series now available on Spotify and allowing fans of the adaptation the opportunity to return to the epic tunes that helped introduce many to Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the other members of the Band of the Hawk. The soundtrack for the first-ever anime adaptation following the Black Swordsman was composed by Susumu Hirasawa and helped create quite the atmosphere for the series that is still regarded as one of the best in any anime to this day. Following this original anime, Berserk would return to the small, and silver, screen as a new television adaptation arrived in 2016 and a trilogy of films retold the story of the Golden Age Arc which was covered by the 1997 anime.

Songs That Go Berserk

You can listen to the complete Berserk Original Soundtrack on Spotify here, with the series only a few days away from making a return on Netflix thanks in part to the deal struck between Netflix and Nippon which will also see anime classics like Monster and Ouran High School Host Club making their way to the platform.

At present, the Berserk Memorial Edition is releasing new episodes, though this series is essentially the original movie trilogy chopped up into episodic installments. However, one major piece of news with the arrival of this anime series has been the official Berserk website revealing a countdown timer that might be hinting that Guts and his fellow warriors might be receiving a new anime series in the future. With there still being plenty of stories and battles that have yet to make their way into an anime format, Band of the Hawk fans are at the edge of their seats.

What was your favorite song created in the dark anime universe?