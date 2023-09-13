Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Will Make Changes From Original Story, Including a Surprising Netflix Twist

Scott Pilgrim Scott Pilgrim is very overdue for a comeback. Created by Bryan Lee O'Malley years ago, the unlikely hero dominated the graphics novel fandom upon his debut, and Hollywood was quick to elevate Scott's profile. After all, Scott Pilgrim vs The World is considered a cult classic by now, and soon its cast will reunite in the name of Ramona Flowers. Netflix is set to release Scott Pilgrim vs The World in November, and its top producers just updated fans on what they can expect from the anime.

The discussion comes courtesy of Entertainment Weekly as the trade chatted with O'Malley and BenDavid Gabinsski for a fall preview special. It was there the duo confessed Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has big goals. The anime needed to capture the spirit of Edgar Wright's beloved movie all while paving new territory, so series creator O'Malley put it upon himself to change up the series.

"I wrote this stuff almost 20 years ago," O'Malley shared. "I couldn't go back and rewrite it word for word. I kept thinking, I have to tell the story of Scott Pilgrim in a world where the story of Scott Pilgrim has already been told and people know it. I had to kind of splash a new coat of paint on it and f--- around with it."

Continuing, Grabinski chimed in with his own thoughts on change. "It was very important to us to make a show that surpasses any expectations people have," Grabinski said. "To me, the idea of spending years on a project that is just beat for beat the same thing feels like a waste of time."

As you can see, the two producers were adamant to shake up things with Scott Pilgrim vs The World. We will get to see those changes in full effect this fall, but for now, we will have to wait and see what the writers go up to. In the meantime, Grabinski did throw fans a bone in this interview as he teases a hilarious change coming for Ramona Flowers.

"Bryan and I and were writing one day thinking, they're never going to let us have her deliver packages for Amazon," Grabinski revealed. "Then one of us thought of this idea. When we first sent it in [to Netflix] someone said, 'Well, we don't know if we can clear that through legal.' I was like, 'Are you kidding me? You cannot do this joke that she delivers DVDs for Netflix? Come on, you're Netflix! Figure it out!'," he shared.

Currently, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is slated to debut on November 17th. It will stream only on Netflix courtesy of Science Saru.