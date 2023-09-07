Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Will Release Special Sneak Peek Soon

Scott Pilgrim is ready to retake the world. Created by Bryan Lee O'Malley, the hit graphic novel has become a cult hit in part because of its live-action history. The series was brought to life in a live-action romp more than a decade ago, and now Netflix is ready to revive the series. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is slated to hit streaming later this year, and now we know a sneak peek of the anime is on the horizon.

The update comes courtesy of New York Comic Con of all places. The event is slated to go down in mid-October, and its big schedule has gone live. It seems Scott Pilgrim is slated for a big panel, and it is there attendees will get a sneak peek of the anime.

At this point, New York Comic Con has confirmed the panel will feature an exclusive peek a the anime, and creator O'Malley will be attending the event. At this time, none of the show's stars are slated to appear. This is due to the ongoing strike SAG-AFTRA is taking against Hollywood's major studios. The guild began striking this summer after the WGA went on strike, and the impasse has put much of Hollywood in limbo.

As for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, it seems the anime is all but ready to launch. The anime will mark another original for Netflix, and its animation comes courtesy of Science Saru. As for its cast, the Scott Pilgrim comeback will feature tons of familiar voices. The original cast of Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim vs The World is returning for for the anime. So yes, that means Michael Cera and Brie Larson are about to get their anime debuts!

Want to know more about Scott Pilgrim? No sweat! The original graphic novels are complete and can be found at your local bookstore or through online retailers. So for more info on the hit series, you can read the official synopsis of Scott Pilgrim below:

"Scott Pilgrim wants Ramona Flowers to be his girlfriend. However, she's got baggage in the form of seven evil exes, all of whom Scott must defeat to win her heart! The first two are Matthew Patel (and his demon hipster girls) and Lucas Lee (movie star famous for... skateboarding?). Can Scott focus long enough to take them out?"

What do you want to see from Scott Pilgrim's anime debut? Will you be watching the Netflix original? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!