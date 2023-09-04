Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Releases New Images Ahead of Premiere

Scott Pilgrim is ready for a comeback. It has been years since Bryan Lee O'Malley saw his hit graphic novel take over the screen, but that will change soon enough. The team at Netflix has an anime adaptation of Scott Pilgrim on the way, and we just got a brand-new look at the colorful series.

As you can see below, a set of new stills were just shared of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. The anime, which will debut on November 17th only on Netflix, leans into the art style originally inked by O'Malley. The chibi aesthetic suits Netflix's anime pretty perfectly, and these new stills prove as much.

New look at the ‘SCOTT PILGRIM’ anime.



Releasing November 19 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/171XNEQCWM — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 3, 2023

After all, we can see everyone from Ramona here to her Evil Exes, and they have banger character designs. O'Malley's original artwork shines through the mock-ups, and Science SARU perfected the looks. After all, the anime studio was brought in specifically to handle Scott Pilgrim Takes Off because of its ingenuity, so it seems the hire is living up to expectations.

If you are not familiar with Scott Pilgrim and its Netflix anime, you should know the project was announced last year. With O'Malley overseeing the project, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will retell the creator's hit graphic novel in a new light. However, its rebooted story will not leave Scott Pilgrim's live-action movie in the dust; It is actually quite the opposite. The stars of Edgar Wright's hit 2010 comedy are all returning to reprise their roles as voice actors. So if you are ready to check out Michael Cera's anime debut, get in line!

Want to know more about Scott Pilgrim? No worries! You can read up on the series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"Game on! Scott Pilgrim just met the girl of his dreams...literally. But in order for them to date, he must defeat her seven evil exes -- a rogues' gallery -- including an infamous skateboarder, a vegan rock star and fearsome identical twins!"

What do you think about this latest look at Scott Pilgrim Takes Off? Are you excited for the series to debut this fall?