Scott Pilgrim Takes Off's Post-Credits Scene Hints at a Season 2

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off isn't exactly what many were expecting when it came to Scott's anime debut. Now that the series is streaming on Netflix, viewers can jump into the eight episodes that once again bring us into the strange world of Toronto as Scott attempts to start a relationship with Ramona Flowers by battling her Evil Exes. While a second season has yet to be confirmed by the streaming service for the Science Saru production, a post-credit scene hints at what's to come should Scott Pilgrim return.

Warning. It's impossible to talk about the post-credits scene without going into spoiler territory for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off so turn back now if you want to be spoiler-free. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off isn't what many were expecting, as it isn't a direct adaptation of either the original graphic novels or the live-action film, despite bringing back many of the actors of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World. At the end of the first episode, Scott loses his fight against Matthew Patel and is thought dead by both his friends and enemies alike. The series sees Ramona attempting to learn whether Scott is dead as the characters and events of the original series are far different this time around.

(Photo: Netflix)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off's Post-Credits Scene

One of the characters that changed the most this time around was Gideon Graves, the leader of the Evil Exes who acted as the big bad in the graphic novels and movie. In Takes Off, Gideon is defeated by Matthew Patel following the latter's win against Scott, as Patel takes over Gideon's empire. Attempting to find himself after losing everything, Gideon, voiced by Jason Schwartzman, encounters Aubrey Plaza's Julie. The two are revealed to have a history and form a relationship.

Despite not acting as the main villain this time around, the post-credits scene sees both Gideo and Julie apparently preparing to unleash an evil scheme of their own. With Scott revealed to be alive, and defeating an older version of himself, Netflix might be setting the stage for future challenges and a second season of the anime.

Do you think we'll see Scott Pilgrim return to Netflix following Takes Off? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Scott Pilgrim.