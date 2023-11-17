Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Review: Scott's Precious Little Lie

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is once again bringing fans back into the world created by artist Bryan Lee O'Malley. Dropping eight episodes of the anime adaptation on Netflix, the series isn't just expanding on the lives of the original story, it is also bringing back some of the biggest actors from the movie adaptation, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World. Michael Cera, Brie Larson, Brandon Routh, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Aubrey Plaza, and many more reprise their roles, but even with this big cast, is Scott Pilgrim Takes Off able to live up to its predecessors?

Warning. To even discuss the story of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, we're going to need to dive into spoiler territory, so be forewarned. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off fooled us all. It is neither an adaptation of the original graphic novels nor the feature-length film, telling a brand new story that revisits the characters but gives them an entirely new scenario to deal with. Scott himself takes something of a backseat for a good portion of the series to Ramona as she has to come into contact with her Evil Exes to solve a major mystery. Unlike the original graphic novels and the movie, the Evil Exes are now leading very different lives as a result of the eye-popping ending of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off's first episode.

First and foremost, this is Ramona's story, and in that fact, Scott Pilrgim Takes Off is able to find its footing and weave a story that is able to hit just as emotionally hard as its predecessors, if not more so when it comes to its climax. The Netflix anime almost feels like a story of redemption not just for Scott and his friends, but for the Evil Exes as well. The series allows viewers to get a more in-depth look into what makes them tick, while also giving the villains some in-depth characterization that wasn't explored in the graphic novels or the movie. There are some origin stories here that will give Scott Pilgrim fans a closer look into what made some of the Evil Exes "evil" outside of simply being broken up with by Ramona.

This new take on the world of Scott Pilgrim takes such a big risk by deviating so much from its source material, and while that might come as a shock to many, it's a risk that ultimately pays off. Takes Off feels like a Scott Pilgrim story made by creators who are simply at a different time in their lives. The Netflix series is a story that has been made for our current generation and the people that both fans of the original series and the creative minds responsible for the franchise have grown into. There's an argument to be made that the original stories focusing on Scott and Sex Bob-Omb have elements that surpass Takes Off, but that doesn't negate the strong story and voice work present in the Netflix anime.

When it comes to the animation from Science Saru, the production house is able to do justice and then some to the original graphic novels, capturing the energy and frantic style of Bryan Lee O'Malley's artwork. The fights are as big as needed to maintain the spirit of Scott Pilgrim's world, despite the story taking some big detours when it comes to the original comics. Surprisingly enough, the fast-paced frantic moments of the series often exceed the quieter moments, as it felt as though the production house made a mistake or two when it came to some characters' movements and motions in the downtime.

It's great to say that the voice cast, which is mostly made up of the actors that brought Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World to life, hasn't missed a step. You can tell that there is a serious love for the source material as the likes of Chris Evans' Lucas Lee, Brie Larson's Envy Adams, Brandon Routh's Todd Ingraham, and many others are relishing the chance to step back into the shoes of their characters over a decade later.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a worthy re-imagining of the graphic novels and the movie, giving fans of both plenty of reason to stick around and check out the new lives of the heroes and villains of the series. O'Malley, Science Saru, and the creative minds behind the animated series are able to do justice to the spirit of what came before while giving viewers plenty to think about when it comes to these fresh paths that the characters are taking moving forward.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is currently streaming on Netflix.