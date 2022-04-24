Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie's First Episode is Now Free to Watch

✖

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie has really been taking off with fans as part of the new wave of anime in the Spring 2022 season, and now even more fans can jump into it as the series premiere is streaming completely for free on YouTube! Keigo Maki's original manga series was one of the most anticipated adaptation debuts of the season as a whole as many fans were quickly drawn to its titular heroine, and as the series continues it's likely going to get even more attention. But there are just as many fans who had been hesitant to jump in just yet.

As many fans are still catching up with all of the new Spring 2022 releases to figure out which of the series they will be keeping track of for the next few weeks and months, there's now a free and easy way to jump into the first episode of Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie as Crunchyroll has released the premiere episode completely for free on their official YouTube channel page. Complete with English subtitles, now fans have a new option to jump into one of the most curious releases of the Spring! Check it out below:

If you wanted to check out the rest Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie's debut run yourself, you can now find the series' future episodes streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such, "The ultimate 'heartthrob girlfriend' appears! Naturally unlucky high school student Izumi's girlfriend is his classmate Shikimori. She has a beautiful smile and kind personality and always seems happy when she's with Izumi. She's a pretty, cute, and loving girlfriend, but when Izumi's in trouble… she transforms into a super cool 'heartthrob girlfriend!' The fun lives of the cute and cool Shikimori, Izumi, and their good friends never end! This 1000% precious romantic comedy begins now!"

Directed by Ryota Itoh at Doga Kubo with Shohei Yamanaka serving as assistant director, Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie has a voice cast that is led by the central couple, Saori Onishi as Shikimori and Shuichiro Umeda as Izumi. But what do you think? How did you like the first episode of Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie? Will you be keeping an eye on the series through the rest of the Spring season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!