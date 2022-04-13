Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Reveals Opening and Ending Themes: Watch

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie has finally kicked off its anime, and has released its opening and ending theme sequences with its very first episode! Keigo Maki’s original manga series has been one of the most anticipated new anime releases as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and fans have already been introduced to the titular Shikimori over the course of its very first episode. With the series making major waves with fans despite the Spring schedule being dominated largely with the returns of major franchises, it’s already quite clear that this is one of the new anime that fans will be keeping track of over the next few weeks.

Part of the reason that Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie’s anime has already gotten a hold of fans is not only due to the strength of the titular heroine, but the opening and ending theme sequences that bookmark these episodes as well. The opening theme is titled “Honey Jet Coaster” as performed by Nasuo, and the anime’s ending theme song is titled “Route BLUE,” as performed by Yuki Nakashima. You can check out both of these theme sequences below free of the credits as released by NBCUniversal:

Directed by Ryota Itoh at Doga Kubo with Shohei Yamanaka serving as assistant director, Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie has a voice cast that includes the likes of Saori Onishi as Shikimori, Shuichiro Umeda as Izumi, Misato Matsuoka as Nekozaki, Rina Hidaka as Hachimitsu, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Inuzuka, and Ayaka Fukuhara as Kamiya. The series could end up having some production issues due to a recent COVID outbreak at the studio, but has yet to reveal whether or not it will lead to a significant delay as of this writing.

If you wanted to check out Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie yourself, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such, “The ultimate ‘heartthrob girlfriend’ appears! Naturally unlucky high school student Izumi’s girlfriend is his classmate Shikimori. She has a beautiful smile and kind personality and always seems happy when she’s with Izumi. She’s a pretty, cute, and loving girlfriend, but when Izumi’s in trouble… she transforms into a super cool ‘heartthrob girlfriend!’ The fun lives of the cute and cool Shikimori, Izumi, and their good friends never end! This 1000% precious romantic comedy begins now!”

What do you think? How do you feel about Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie's opening and ending themes? How did you like the first episode overall?