Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Cosplay Highlights Its Heroine

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie has kicked off its anime run as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and one awesome cosplay is further proof that its titular heroine is much more than cute! The newest wave of anime releases has finally kicked off and there are a number of new romantic comedies vying for fans’ attention. It’s largely going to be dominated by returning series coming back for new episodes, but there have been a few new debuts that have already gotten the attention from fans thanks to how much their main characters are sticking out from the rest of the pack.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie adapts Keigo Maki’s original manga series of the same name and introduces fans to the titular Shikimori, a cool heroine who ends up needing to save her boyfriend from dangerous ordeals he’s always falling into thanks to his bad luck. Although she wants to be seen as cute by him, everything she does makes her the coolest. Now artist @seracoss has brought this blend of cute and cool to life through some awesome cosplay on Instagram! You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Directed by Ryota Itoh at Doga Kubo with Shohei Yamanaka serving as assistant director, Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie has a voice cast that includes the likes of Saori Onishi as Shikimori, Shuichiro Umeda as Izumi, Misato Matsuoka as Nekozaki, Rina Hidaka as Hachimitsu, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Inuzuka, and Ayaka Fukuhara as Kamiya. If you wanted to check out Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie yourself, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll (with an English dub now in the works).

They describe the series as such, “The ultimate ‘heartthrob girlfriend’ appears! Naturally unlucky high school student Izumi’s girlfriend is his classmate Shikimori. She has a beautiful smile and kind personality and always seems happy when she’s with Izumi. She’s a pretty, cute, and loving girlfriend, but when Izumi’s in trouble… she transforms into a super cool ‘heartthrob girlfriend!’ The fun lives of the cute and cool Shikimori, Izumi, and their good friends never end! This 1000% precious romantic comedy begins now!”

What do you think? How did you like Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie‘s first few episodes? Do you agree with the series’ title so far? Where does it rank among your favorite shows of the Spring? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!