Shonen Jump’s Most Underrated Anime of 2024 Has Exciting News For Fans in December

One of the most underrated anime series of 2024, Mission: Yozakura Family, based on Hitsuji Gondaira’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga, will make an important announcement this month. The manga debuted in 2019 and received praise for its wholesome family dynamic story blending action and comedy, as seen in many Shonen Jump series. The anime series, released in April 2024, aired 27 episodes before confirming a second season with a promotional video. It’s been more than a year since the announcement, and all fans know so far is that it will be released in 2026. The story follows Taiyo Asano, who became socially awkward after losing his entire family in a car crash and struggled to make friends.

His childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura, stuck with him through all this, and now the duo face major trouble due to the Yozakura family’s background. The vice principal of Taiyo’s school, Kyoichiro Yozakura, the eldest son of the family, believes the boy is a threat to Mutsumi’s life, and the only way to keep them both safe is through marriage. As the story continues, chaotic situations unfold as Taiyo agrees to the arrangement in order to protect Mutsumi and trains to become a family spy. December is going to be a crucial month for the series as fans await several new updates regarding Season 2.

Mission: Yozakura Family Set to Share New Announcement in December

Image Courtesy of SILVER LINK.

According to the official X handle of the anime, there will be a new announcement on December 15th, 2025, at 6 PM JST. While the details of the announcement are unknown, it’s evident that it’s related to the upcoming season. We might even get a release window or a new trailer for the anime. Additionally, the series has also taken a stage at this year’s Jump Festa. It’s one of the biggest annual anime and manga conventions held by Shueisha, where several Shonen series share the latest news about their new projects. The event particularly focuses on Shueisha’s magazines such as Weekly Shonen Jump, Jump Square, V Jump, Saikyo Jump, and the online platform Shonen Jump+.

The event will take place on December 20th and 21st, 2025, and promises several exciting updates about fan-favorite series. Mission: Yozakura Family will also take the stage this year on the first day of the event from 12:50 to 1:20 PM JST. The official website of Jump Festa confirms new information on Season 2. Additionally, the voices behind Taiyo Asano (Reiji Kawashima), Mutsumi Yozakura (Kaede Hondo), Kyoichiro Yozakura (Katsuyuki Konishi), and Niba Yozakura (Akari Kito) will be present during the event.

The manga has already concluded in January this year and released its final Volume 29 in March 2025. So far, only 20 volumes have released their English versions, and both the physical and digital versions are available for sale on the official website of Viz Media. You can also read the chapters on Viz Media and the official Manga Plus app. Moreover, the anime is currently streaming on Hulu and Disney+, so don’t forget to catch up with the first season before Season 2 drops.

