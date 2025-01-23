Mission: Yozakura Creator Says Goodbye to Series With Final Message to Fans

Mission: Yozakura Family ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine after six long years, and the creator behind it all has shared a final message to fans to help say goodbye. Shonen Jump magazine has been going through a lot of changes in the last couple of years as some of its longest running franchises have come to an end, and 2025 is already ushering even more changes for the magazine as the first major series of the year has wrapped up its run as well. This marks an even bigger turning point for the magazine than expected.

After kicking off the final arc of its manga early last year, Mission: Yozakura Family officially has come to an end with Chapter 258 of the series. To celebrate the series’ long run with the magazine and its final chapter, original creator Hitsuji Gondaira has shared a special message with fans online to help say goodbye. Thanking fans for their support over the series’ run, fans can now look ahead to what this creator might have in the works next with a potential new series in the future.

Mission: Yozakura Family’s Creator Says Goodbye to the Manga

“Thank you so much for reading and supporting Mission: Yozakura Family!” series creator Hitsuji Gondaira began. “This may have been the luckiest series in the history of Jump. I have been blessed with an incredible amount of readers and amazing people involved in this project. Honestly, I’m afraid I have used up all my luck and will have it hard in my next life, but I’ll keep on living embracing this happiness as much as I can. See you all again someday, somewhere!” It’s clear the creator felt lucky for their run in the magazine, and is appreciative of fans who showed their support the entire time.

As for how the series came to an end, Mission: Yozakura Family had quite a lot going for it when compared to how some other franchises ended. Not only was it allowed to have several months to explore the final battles between the Yozakura Family members and Asa (which had been sped up over its run), but the final chapters of the series even provided a nice epilogue as Taiyo and Mutsumi where able to have a proper wedding ceremony for the first real time in the series and grow their family from there.

Mission: Yozakura Family Isn’t Done Just Yet

Mission: Yozakura Family might have officially come to an end with its final chapter in Shonen Jump magazine this past week, but the franchise is far from done. Mission: Yozakura Family has officially announced that the TV anime has a second season now in the works, and revealed that it was in production late last year. Although it had revealed the first look at the coming season, there has yet to be a concrete update as to what or when to expect the new episodes since its initial announcement.

As for the manga itself, you can now read the series in its entirety as Mission: Yozakura Family is now available with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service. As the final series that originated from the 2010s to come to an end with the magazine, it’s helping to kick off a new and much fresher era for the magazine as the remaining series are either longterm mainstays like One Piece or Hunter x Hunter, or newer entries that have gotten their starts in the 2020s.