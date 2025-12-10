Beloved Shonen Jump Series Unveils First Look At Final Release After Sudden Finale

Among the many Shonen Jump series’ finales this year, Blooming Love shocked a majority of readers as the series suddenly announced its finale scheduled for this month. Shonen Jump+ is a famous digital platform by Shueisha that features some of the most globally renowned manga series, including Dandadan, Spy x Family, Kaiju No. 8, and many more. As the most famous demographic across the globe, Shonen by far has the toughest competition in the industry, so it’s no doubt that Shonen Jump+ gets to serialize the most promising series. However, the demographic isn’t just limited to battle action, as there is a plethora of anime series just waiting to be discovered by fans, including romance. It is one such genre that often attracts readers, especially when the series is made easily accessible through the digitalization of manga.

Blooming Love by Daichi Kawada isn’t considered one of the biggest global hit series, but it does have a small and dedicated fanbase who were all shocked by the sudden finale. The manga reached its conclusion on December 2nd, 2025, and now it’s preparing to release its final Volume 7. The volume cover was shared by @MangaMoguraRE, a reliable source of information regarding all kinds of anime and manga. Blooming Love Volume 7 will be released on January 5th, 2026, but only in Japan. As of now, the series hasn’t released any of the volumes in English, and there’s no confirmation when they will be licensed. On the bright side, all chapters are available on the Manga Plus app.

Blooming Love Is One of The Most Wholesome Romance Manga on Shonen Jump+

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The manga follows high school student Shintaro Ibuki, who is being forced to make school equipment just because he is a member of the art club. While working on the project, he can’t ignore the intense stare of the girl sitting beside him. Contrary to what he expected, the girl came forward to offer him advice since he seemed inexperienced while handling the tools. She then demonstrates a better way to use the tools and ends up completing Shintaro’s work in the blink of an eye, leaving the guy speechless.

Unlike her, who excels in crafts, Shintaro’s expertise lies in art. Shintaro is awestruck by her excellent craftsmanship, but he is unable to figure out why she refuses to let him see her sketchbook. Through their shared passion for art, the duo continues to work together on multiple projects as they both cover up for each other’s weaknesses.

Eventually, before they know it, a budding romance blossoms between the two, taking full bloom as they spend more time together. The gorgeous final volume features the main couple as they bid farewell to readers. Released in 2023, the manga ended with Chapter 58 with a somewhat anticlimactic ending, as many readers claimed it felt rushed. Even so, the story has a happy ending with a great premise and buildup that makes it worth your while.

