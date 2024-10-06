Mission: Yozakura Family Season 2 Announced With First Look

Mission: Yozakura Family has announced the anime is coming back for Season 2 with the first look at what's coming next. Mission: Yozakura Family was one of the latest in the newest wave of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine franchises to make the jump to screens with its own official anime adaptation. Premiering earlier this Spring, the first season of the anime adapting Hitsuji Gondaira's original manga had worked through two cours worth of stories to help fans get acquainted with each of the characters in this wacky spy family. But it really is only just the beginning.

Mission: Yozakura Family wrapped up the debut season of its TV anime with the final episode airing this Summer, and it saw Taiyo and the rest of his new spy family getting settled as they headed off into the future. But that future's going to include some other members of the family as well as the mysterious Yozakura Patriarch will be making his debut in the coming season. That's the focus of the very first teaser for Mission: Yozakura Family Season 2 that was released following the end of the first season. You can check it out below.

What to Know for Mission: Yozakura Family Season 2

Mission: Yozakura Family ended the first season of its run with 27 episodes under its belt, and it was quickly confirmed that Season 2 was in the works. It's yet to be announced when these new episodes will actually premiere, but this first teaser for the coming season reveals the first look at what to expect from the next arc. Given where the first season comes to an end, it's likely that we'll see Taiyo taking on the Silver Rank Exam in the coming season. That starts a wave of new battles that eventually introduces a new Yozakura, Momo, who's Mutsumi and the others' father.

As teased by the first teaser for Mission: Yozakura Family Season 2, this family reunion isn't going to go exactly as you would expect. With the introduction of Momo comes a whole host of new problems and fights that kicks off a new era of the series. It's yet to be revealed just how many episodes this next season will have, but it likely will have a long run if it's already dropping teases about what we'll get to see when Momo makes his full debut in the anime's future.

How to Catch Up With Mission: Yozakura Family

Thankfully, there's still plenty of time to catch up with the anime before the new season hits. Mission: Yozakura Family might be one of the quieter action hits of the year despite it running for two cours of episodes through the Spring and Summer anime schedules, and it's likely due to the fact that it's currently exclusively streaming with Hulu. There hasn't been much promotion for the new anime series due to its exclusive streaming platform, but you can now take the time to catch up with the first season with both an English dubbed and subtitled release.

Mission: Yozakura Family's manga is now in the midst of its final arc, and each new chapter of the series seems to be speeding through its final fights to get to the grand finale even sooner than expected. So when it ends, this anime will be the only new material fans of the franchise will get to enjoy. So it's best for fans to check it out now to get in on the ground floor and ready for it to explode and become a massive hit.