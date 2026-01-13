Shonen Jump’s Next Mega-Hit Could Come to Life After Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Ends

The anime adaptation of Shonen Jump’s next big manga could be announced following the end of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 in March. With major titles like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen reaching their conclusions, fans have been eagerly looking toward their successors. While several new series have debuted since the end of these flagship titles, only a handful have truly stood out. Sakamoto Days is currently serving as a strong pillar alongside One Piece in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, but the magazine has made it clear that Kagurabachi and Ichi the Witch are being positioned as its next major titles capable of filling the void left by its former giants.

Since its debut in 2023, Kagurabachi has grown into a global sensation, with many fans hailing it as a successor to Jujutsu Kaisen. As a result, an anime announcement has become one of the most anticipated pieces of news among Shonen Jump fans. While many expected an update during Jump Festa 2026 in December 2025, there was no sign of an announcement. However, it now appears that the wait may be nearing its end, with Kagurabachi’s anime adaptation potentially set to be revealed shortly after Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 concludes at the end of March.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Successor, Kagurabachi, Could Come to Life This March

The studio, reportedly working on the anime adaptation of Kagurabachi, CyberAgent, recently shared a post on X confirming its participation in AnimeJapan 2026, scheduled for March 28 and 29, 2026. The event will take place just days after the conclusion of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: Culling Game Part 1, and with the studio having worked on the project for some time, there is little reason to doubt that Kagurabachi’s anime adaptation could finally be announced there. Rumors surrounding the adaptation were further strengthened last August, when reports revealed that the studio had four anime projects currently in production.

The possibility of Kagurabachi becoming CyberAgent’s main highlight at AnimeJapan 2026 is further supported by the scale of the event, which is one of the most anticipated anime showcases of the year. Since its debut in September 2023, Kagurabachi has consistently drawn attention, and Shueisha is clearly aware of the series’ growing potential. Additionally, the manga has surpassed 100 chapters, providing enough material for a standard 12-episode season or even a longer 24-episode first season. Taking all these factors into account, with Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3’s first part coming to an end, an announcement for Kagurabachi’s anime adaptation afterward feels like a fitting coincidence, one that could make 2026 a standout year for Shonen Jump fans.

