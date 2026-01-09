Major Anime Studio Teases Announcement of The Hottest Shonen Jump Series

One of the biggest annual anime conventions has revealed this year’s schedule with an exciting lineup of news and updates waiting for fans. Held since 2014, AnimeJapan is considered one of the most anticipated exhibitions of the year and is held in March each year. AnimeJapan 2026 is scheduled to open at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo on March 28 and 29, 2026. Over 120 exhibitors, including major companies such as Aniplex Inc., KADOKAWA Corporation, TOHO animation, Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., and many more, will be participating. The official website of the exhibition shares the full list of exhibitors, among which the anime studio CyberAgent is one of them.

Established in 1998, the anime studio is best known for producing the beloved idol drama Oshi no Ko, 2025’s biggest horror hit The Summer Hikaru Died, and the underrated sci-fi Apocalypse Hotel, among a few others. Since 2024, rumors about the studio adapting one of the most beloved Shonen Jump series, Kagurabachi, have been circulating in the anime community. Since CyberAgent is also participating in AnimeJapan 2026, the studio’s X handle also shared the update, which caught the eye of Kagurabachi fans. After the post, anticipation around the anime announcement grew even higher as Kagurabachi fans still wait for an official confirmation during the event.

Kagurabachi ‘s Anime Rumors Have Been Circulating Since 2024

Image Courtesy of Kagurabachi

Takeru Hokazono’s debut manga, Kagurabachi, gained a massive fanbase right after it began serialization in September 2023. Whether it’s from an official source or a passing rumor, talk of the series getting an anime has been going around since 2024. According to a report in July 2024, Shueisha applied to trademark the series across various categories, including animation. These trademarks are crucial for securing rights related to anime projects, which is why the report naturally led to fans viewing this piece of information as an encouraging sign.

By December 2024, Toyo Keizai reported that CygamesPictures, being labeled as a “Cyberagent x Shochiku Production,” will be working on the anime series. In the same month, the official X account of Netflix Japan created headlines by teasing the anime adaptations of Kagurabachi and Akane-banashi as it shared a trailer titled “With Friends, Jump Anime, and Netflix.” The trailer featured brief glimpses of the already adapted anime like One Piece, Sakamoto Days, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Blue Box. The caption of the post stated, “A huge collection of Jump anime titles on Netflix! You can enjoy classic anime and the latest hits on Netflix!” Despite specifically mentioning anime in the title, the trailer featured manga panels of Kagurabachi and Akane-banashi, sparking rumors about Netflix acquiring the anime rights of other Shonen Jump hits like they did with Sakamoto Days. As expected, Akane-Banashi already announced its anime adaptation in August 2025, and it may not be long before Kagurabachi does the same. Considering the massive popularity of Kagurabachi, it was only a matter of time before the series released an anime, and the wait may not be long from now.

