Kagurabachi’s Anime Could Be Revealed as Early as Next Year, New Report Shows

There is no doubt now that the question about Kagurabachi’s anticipated anime adaptation is no longer an if but a when, and it seems like the time for the series to be brought to life in anime format is not too far off now, as hinted by a new report. The series is being looked at as what will carry Shonen Jump on its back after the end of the magazine’s big hitters, and with the manga doing very well without an anime, all it needs to truly take off to the sky is good and faithful anime that puts the story’s best qualities on display.

A new financial and status report by studio CyberAgent reveals that the company is going to announce 4 confidential anime projects in 2026 and beyond. Last December, the reputable Toyo Keizai reported that CyberAgent’s Cygames Pictures would be handling the anime adaptation of the manga, and would be a CyberAgent x Shochiku Production. Given the source’s track record in reporting in the anime industry, there was very little doubt regarding the news’ credibility, and it seems the studio’s hidden projects set to be announced soon have stoked the flames of hope for the eventual premiere of the action hit in the very near future.

Kagurabachi‘s Anime Is on the Horizon

Chihiro Rokuhira, son of legendary blacksmith Kunishige Rokuhira, inherits the one sword his father never revealed to the world. Kunishige forged six legendary “Enchanted Blades” from the rare ore Datenseki, weapons that helped end the Seitei War. Living in hiding for years, the family is eventually targeted by the Hishaku, a ruthless sorcerer syndicate. They kill Kunishige and steal the six blades. Armed with Enten, a secret seventh Enchanted Blade, Chihiro embarks on a relentless path of vengeance, determined to destroy the Hishaku and recover the weapons from those who use them in a perverse way, but along the way, he truly realises the gravity of his father’s creations.

The time is ripe for an anime, and there are more than enough chapters for a 12-episode first season, or even a 2-cour 24-episode season if paced properly. The manga currently has 89 chapters out and will reach the 100-chapter mark very soon. It has proved its popularity already, and each volume release lands the manga as the best-selling manga in the month consistently. It has received a stamp of approval from the creators of Naruto and My Hero Academia, and Shonen Jump readers rate it very highly among weekly releases. The only thing Kagurabachi truly needs to take off to the heights it was meant to is a good anime adaptation.

CyberAgent’s work on the recent The Summer Hikaru Died and Uma Musume has fans very hopeful about Kagurabachi, as the production on those two anime is beyond excellent. Furthermore, the anime being reportedly a collaboration shows Shueisha’s commitment to bringing about the best result, and CyGames was chosen because it was smaller, and thus it would dedicate more time to the series. What is truly important is the staff list, and that is what will allow fans to gauge the anime’s potential.