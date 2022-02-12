Adult Swim Now Streaming Smiling Friends Episode for Free

Smiling Friends has been dominating conversation among Adult Swim fans ever since it first premiered, and now Adult Swim has given fans another major opportunity to check it out with an episode released completely for free on YouTube! Originally debuting its pilot as part of an April Fool’s Day event on Adult Swim a couple of years ago, it was a major hit as soon as the series got picked up for a full run. It was quite a bit of a wait before the full season hit earlier this year, but support for the new series has been so high that it has already been confirmed for a second season.

Adult Swim is now in the midst of making Season 2 of Smiling Friends a reality, and fans can currently check out the first season’s episodes now streaming on HBO Max and the Adult Swim website itself. But for fans who want to be able to jump in and get a sample of the series in a much faster, easier, and completely free way, Adult Swim has dropped Episode 4 of the series on YouTube. This is the Halloween special episode of the first season (which also includes another holiday special towards season’s end), and a good glimpse of what the series has to offer. You can check out the video below:

https://youtu.be/6_SOmuMHEok

Smiling Friends is now streaming on HBO Max and will be returning for a second season in the future. Adult Swim officially describes the series as such, “Smiling Friends follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world. The quarter-hour animated series is co-created by Michael Cusack (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) and Zach Hadel (Hellbenders) and animated by Princess Bento Studio.”

Adult Swim had surprisingly debuted the first season of the series in a single night (without telling fans prior), and it seems like it was a huge success either way. In a press release announcing the second season, Adult Swim detailed Smiling Friends’ successes with certain demographics, ” The premiere was #1 amongst all ad-supported cable with T12-17, P18-24/34, and W18-24/34 during its 12a-1:45a time period. The block, excluding sports, also won among M18-34/49 and M25-54. As new episodes continued to air during its regular timeslot over four weeks it saw double and triple-digit improvements in audience delivery of the prior four weeks’ average.”

Now with this free episode and the episodes now streaming on HBO Max, fans have all sorts of ways to jump into Smiling Friends. What do you think? Have you jumped into Adult Swim's newest fan favorite yet?