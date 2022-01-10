Adult Swim Shocks Fans With Secret Smiling Friends Premiere Marathon

Adult Swim definitely took fans by surprise last Sunday evening by premiering not only the first episode of Smiling Friends, but the entire season over the course of the evening! Adult Swim is known for their major surprises, and that’s why fans are often keeping an eye on the programming block for what could come next. Usually these surprises are saved for special occasions, and that’s what made the series premiere of the long awaited Smiling Friends even more of a special occasion. Fans had only expected to see the first two new episodes of the series, but there was much more actually shown.

YOLO Crystal Fantasy creator Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel’s Smiling Friends has been one of the most requested new series coming from Adult Swim ever since the pilot episode premiered during the April Fool’s Day 2020 broadcast (yet another surprise shake up to the programming schedule), and fans were delighted to check out the first of the new series’ episodes on Sunday, January 9th. But after the first two, the series just kind of kept going.

#SmilingFriends’ entire season premiered on #AdultSwim tonight and I can’t wait to watch it all over again lol what a hit pic.twitter.com/6CgNP7YN2Q — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) January 10, 2022

Adult Swim did not list the entire series as airing in their programming, so fans who flipped the channel or didn’t set their DVRs missed out on the special marathon you had to catch live. Luckily. Smiling Friends is coming to HBO Max next month and fans can also check out the series’ run on Adult Swim’s official website (with a cable subscription). Read on to see what fans are saying about Smiling Friends’ big secret premiere, and Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

I will never be as cool as him #smilingfriends pic.twitter.com/rkCIOMfaov — Wooo (@bestvillain1) January 10, 2022

Smiling friends was an amazing time. I haven’t laughed so hard in a while and I’m glad I watched it all tonight. Thank you Zach and Michael for this amazing show. #smilingfriends pic.twitter.com/Ll3DVL2Tdr — Tank1319 (@Tankman1319) January 10, 2022

https://twitter.com/probablyademon/status/1480426220563021832?s=20

Daily reminder that I absolutely adore Glep and he’s my favorite little green character#smilingfriends pic.twitter.com/Fu606kquRR — TundraEel (@TundraEel) January 10, 2022

And so we loop back with the first episode, they actually shadowdropped the first season, and honestly it was a wild ride. I cannot wait for a second season #smilingfriends pic.twitter.com/4P0zw6pyUM — Grit Frame (Kris F.) (@Grit_Frame) January 10, 2022

#smilingfriends Don't tune off of Adult Swim! Theres still 3 more episodes that are going to be aired! pic.twitter.com/5CU8C97iv9 — Dukez (@Divine_Dukez) January 10, 2022

