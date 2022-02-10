Adult Swim Fans Celebrate Smiling Friends Season Two

Smiling Friends is as surreal as some other hits on Adult Swim, including the likes of Rick & Morty, Metalocalypse, and Aqua Teen Hunger Force to name a few, and like these series, the journey of Pim and Charlie is set to return for a second season. With the series recently releasing its first season on HBO Max, Adult Swim fans are ecstatic following the news that Smiling Friends would be returning for a season two, set to explore the further adventures of the bizarre company that is seeking to put a smile on their clients’ faces.

While the entirety of the first season landed on Cartoon Network earlier this year, the pilot episode aired on Adult Swim on April Fool’s Day in 2020, introducing us to the company of the Smiling Friends that seeks to bring a smile to its customers’ faces by any means necessary. With the first season consisting of eight surreal episodes, the animated series has already become a fan-favorite on Adult Swim.

Adult Swim shared the big news via its Official Twitter Account, promising to once again make fans smile via the second season of the series following Pim and Charlie on their eternal mission to make clients smile:

We’re here to make you smile 😀 https://t.co/5ycDr36SXz — adult swim (@adultswim) February 9, 2022

Are you hyped for the return of Adult Swim’s latest series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Cartoon Network.

