SNL Pokes Fun at Hello Kitty's True Origins With Surprise Natasha Lyonne Cameo

Saturday Night Live poked fun at the true origins and history behind Sanrio's Hello Kitty in a special sketch with a surprise cameo from Natasha Lyonne, Spider-Man, and more! Sanrio's Hello Kitty has been one of the most notable mascots in the world, but it's often forgotten what the true ideals behind Sanrio's invention of the mascot actually were. When the icon was first created, one of the more interesting tidbits is that Hello Kitty is actually a young girl rather than the cat many fans had assumed it was.

This, of course, became the main focus of Saturday Night Live's take on Hello Kitty with the latest episode. Starring guest host Keke Palmer, a group of new trainees at New York's first Hello Kitty store were surprised to find out more information about the mascot such as the fact that she was supposed to be a little girl (who is also supposedly 48 years old) rather than the kitty that Hello Kitty's name would have you believe.

What Goes Down in SNL's Hello Kitty Sketch?

Through the episode, Keke Palmer's trainee continues to be uncomfortable with each new piece of Hello Kitty lore that she finds out such as the young girl's relation to the other characters, and who gets to be an actual animal in the Sanrio world. It's something that goes so far out of whack that the rest of New York begins to protest against all of the things too as a Hello Kitty mascot (Russian Doll's Natasha Lyonne in disguise) notes that all of New York is behind their back.

It's been a very eventual episode for Keke Palmer overall as during the monologue she actually revealed that she is pregnant, "People been in my comments saying 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant.' And I want to set the record straight, I am!" Continuing her announcement later with, "But honestly this has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited guys, I'm going to be a mom. Even though some people feel weird about me having a baby because i was a child actor, I just want to say: I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed hte capitol on January 6th. You know, things adults do."