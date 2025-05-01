Forget Ragnarok, Solo Leveling Fans Are Sleeping on This Underrated Manhwa

There are many reasons that are too long to list why fans have been absolutely enamored with Solo Leveling, both as a manhwa and now as an anime. It is safe to say that ever since Season 2 wrapped up, fans have been looking for something to scratch that Solo Leveling itch. While the sequel, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, is an excellent choice, sadly, even the sequel manhwa is on hiatus at present, but luckily, Tapas has fans covered with this underrated villainess manhwa.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yes, you read that right, a villainess manhwa captures all the same things that make Solo Leveling such a delight, and it’s time fans stopped overlooking it simply because it is an otome isekai series. In fact, Villains Are Destined to Die is arguably a shojo version of Solo Leveling with the same do-or-die stakes, addictive pacing, immersive use of game UI, and, most importantly, gorgeous art. It’s time fans of Solo Leveling gave this refreshing series a chance.

What Is Villains Are Destined to Die About?

Villains Are Destined to Die is based on a web novel of the same name by Gwon Gyeoeul, with the manhwa illustrated by SUOL. The series is centered around Cha Siyeon, a regular, 21st-century South Korean woman who gets transported into an otome, or dating sim game that’s been all the rage lately, called Daughter of the Duke Love Project. This reverse harem-like setting, coupled with the usual transmigration involved in stories such as Villains Are Destined to Die, is why the genre is commonly referred to as otome isekai. Having said that, while many manhwa in the genre follow the same rough premise, few pull it off as well as Villains Are Destined to Die, which is now heading into its fifth season.

Play video

The story sees Cha Siyeon reincarnated as the villainess of the game’s story, Penelope Eckhart, the Duke’s adoptive daughter, instead of Ivonne, the protagonist of the game and the real daughter who disappeared years ago. The normal mode of the game lets players experience the story as the Duke’s real daughter, while the hard mode instead follows the story through Penelope’s eyes. Although the end goal in both modes is essentially the same—to raise one’s affection score with the various male leads and obtain a confession of love, doing so is infinitely harder from Penelope’s point of view, for whom certain death awaits just one wrong decision away. Add to this the fact that her own adoptive family seemingly hates her, and the servants of the household cruelly mistreat her, leaving Penelope with no allies at all. Her only ray of hope is the supposed hidden ending for Penelope that promises her a chance of survival.

Tapas Already Has the Best Manhwa For Fans of Solo Leveling’s Game UI

Evidently, as the story is set in a game, Villains Are Destined to Die quite heavily incorporates game UI into the series, initially even restricting what Penelope can say to one of three dialogue options. Even though Penelope manages to eventually turn off the multiple-choice option and speak freely, the game system still remains an ever-present part of the story through prompts notifying Penelope of ongoing scenarios, rewards, and most importantly, the affection scores of the various male leads.

Admittedly, Villains Are Destined to Die is definitely not the same action-packed power fantasy that Solo Leveling is. However, it is by no means a sappy romance. Despite being sucked into a dating sim, Penelope finds herself in the midst of what, for the most part, is a game of wits and survival. Instead of physically leveling up like Jinwoo, Penelope’s survival depends on her ability to level up the affection scores of those around her, which involves plenty of manipulation, as well as highly calculated words and actions.

While many other manhwa make use of similar game elements like Not Your Typical Reincarnation Story, few other stories have a protagonist as distinctive as Villains Are Destined to Die. Penelope is inherently flawed, fails to see the people around her as more than characters in a game, and is single-mindedly focused on her survival the entire time, and that’s exactly what sets her apart. Though she may not be fighting giant monsters, fans of Jinwoo’s journey will certainly find appreciation for Penelope’s perseverance as she deals with the unfair reality handed to her.

Lastly, what Villains Are Destined to Die lacks in action, it makes up for with pure drama and mystery. The series is one that constantly keeps fans on their toes, and it is impossible to predict what will happen next at any given point. Different as it may seem, Villains Are Destined to Die may just be the perfect way for fans of Solo Leveling to branch out to other genres, such as otome isekai, which are full of underrated gems waiting to be discovered.

Villains are Destined to Die is available to read on Tapas.