Solo Leveling’s Greatest Strength Sparks Its Biggest Backlash

Solo Leveling anime debuted in the Winter 2024 and became a global sensation with its stellar animation and thrilling action. The second season of the anime was released as part of the Winter 2025 lineup and is already breaking several records. The story follows Sung Jinwoo, an E-Rank Hunter known as the weakest hunter in mankind. Ten years ago, mysterious gates full of monsters and treasures suddenly started appearing all over the world. The monsters are incredibly powerful as even modern weaponry doesn’t work on them. Hence, after the appearance of gates, humans started awakening special abilities to combat those threats.

They are ranked from S-Rank to E-Rank based on their powers. Once a hunter awakens their powers, they can’t level up their rank no matter how much they train. Despite not having enough strength, Jinwoo continues to raid dungeons to earn money for his family. However, after a near-death experience in a double dungeon, Jinwoo acquires a system that helps him level up infinitely. In a short span, he surpasses almost every character in the story. However, because Solo Leveling has an overpowered main character, some fans may not like the series.

Solo Leveling’s Overpowered Main Character Is the Central Focus of the Show

The plot majorly revolves around Sung Jinwoo who levels up with every battle he fights. He relentlessly raids dungeons and shows significant growth after each battle. However, because of his unparalleled strength, Jinwoo wins almost every fight effortlessly. He puts those villains in their place with ease, which can be quite satisfying. The trope of an underdog rising to overwhelming power is easily the greatest strength of this series. Watching his journey as he becomes the strongest is incredibly rewarding. Jinwoo’s unparalleled strength also puts a huge burden on his shoulders.

Many times, he’s in a situation where he not only has to defeat the enemies, but also protect others. Sometimes even the most renowned hunters struggle against powerful monsters, but not Jinwoo. The Jeju Island Arc is a perfect example. Most powerful hunters from Korea and Japan joined forces to conquer the S-Rank dungeon and thousands more were rounded up to fight the monsters. However, even the combined efforts of thousands of hunters weren’t enough but Jinwoo managed it all single-handedly. His strength isn’t just about winning every battle, it challenges him to mature emotionally and make difficult decisions.

The Focus on Jinwoo’s Growth Doesn’t Appeal to Everyone

Since Jinwoo becomes overwhelmingly powerful early in the story, it reduces tension in battles. Most anime fans are used to watching intense fights where the main character barely wins by a margin. This keeps them on edge knowing the fight could go either way. The impactful dialogues and the character development, are often appreciated in Shonen shows like Jujutsu Kaisen.

Another reason could be the show centering primarily on the main character means the side characters aren’t much focused on. Viewers who appreciate ensemble casts or well-developed character relationships might feel disappointed, as the supporting characters don’t often receive significant focus. The story is simple and moves at a fast pace, which makes it all the more worth watching.