All Caught Up on Solo Leveling? Don’t Forget to Check Out the Epic Sequel

With Season 2 of Solo Leveling all wrapped up and still no news on Season 3, fans of the series, of both the anime and the manhwa alike, very much have a huge Solo Leveling-shaped void that seemingly nothing can fill. Every step of Jinwoo’s journey so far has been electrifying with not a single dull moment across the last two seasons, which is why fans are undoubtedly missing the excitement of the series while all caught up. Luckily, Solo Leveling has an ongoing sequel manhwa, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, and it could be just the thing fans need.

Though Solo Leveling’s manhwa long concluded its story with 179 chapters and an epilogue back in 2023, the series was quick to return with a sequel titled Solo Leveling: Ragnarok that offers the perfect read for fans all caught up on the anime as well as Solo Leveling’s manhwa. Based on a web novel with 247 chapters and counting, the manhwa adaptation of Solo Leveling’s sequel, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, was released on Kakao Webtoon in August 2024, making its way to English-reading audiences on Tapas in November 2024. The manhwa currently has 36 episodes available to read on Tapas, while the Korean version has wrapped up its first season with 47 episodes. Though authored by a different writer named Daul instead of the series’ original creator Chugong, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok captures all of the same magic as the original series while also telling a new, refreshing story and ticking all the boxes of a great sequel.

Solo Leveling Has An Excellent Sequel Manhwa Waiting to Be Discovered

Also produced by Redice Studio, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is written by Daul and illustrated by Jin, bringing on both a new writer and artist for the sequel. Even so, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok does not fall short in comparison to the original series. This concern is quite valid as Solo Leveling’s stunning, vibrant art by DUBU and fast-paced writing by Chugong are two of the biggest reasons for the manhwa’s widespread success. Still, though Solo Leveling: Ragnarok brings on new faces in both regards, fans are sure to find the sequel series’ writing and visuals familiar and welcoming.

For those unacquainted with the sequel series, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok follows Jinwoo and Hae-in’s son, Sung Suho, picking up his story right where it left off in the epilogue of Solo Leveling. The series takes off with the reappearance of the gates as well as hunters, all while Suho’s parents have mysteriously gone missing. Though his powers were sealed away as a child to help him lead a normal life, Suho inevitably ends up awakening his latent potential and breaking that seal when a new, even more powerful force poses a threat to Earth — this being the Outer Gods or Itarim, or in other words, Absolute Beings of other dimensions.

While Jinwoo deals with the Itarim’s forces in outer space, Suho is tasked with finding the Itarim’s Apostles who have snuck their way onto Earth, all while trying to find his missing mother. However, in order to do so, Suho first needs to get much, much stronger. Luckily, much like Jinwoo, Suho is given a System to help him along, as well as a guide and trusty companion in the form of Beru, who is sent to Earth by Jinwoo himself.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Isn’t Just Another Solo Leveling Copy

While Ragnarok does bring back many beloved characters like Beru, Esil, Jinho, Woo Jinchul, Choi Jong-in, and Lim Tae-gyu, as well as familiar antagonists like Kasaka, the Giant Aarachnid, the series also brilliantly expands on Solo Leveling’s universe. Suho undergoes many similar trials as Jinwoo, which, coupled with the familiar faces and enemies, works wonderfully to evoke a sense of nostalgia.

That said, Ragnarok also makes it clear quite early on that Suho is not a clone of his father, nor is his journey the same as Jinwoo’s, and neither is the sequel series simply a quick, cash-grab copy of the original. While it toes that line of nostalgia, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok also makes sure to expand on the series’ lore and world-building, arguably much more than the original series ever did.

For starters, while he displays the same conviction, Suho’s personality is entirely different from Jinwoo’s. While he starts out a little cocky and overconfident, this changes very quickly as he is faced with the reality of his hunter rank, starting out at E-rank much ike Jinwoo did. Besides his personality, Suho also favors a very different fighting style. Unlike Jinwoo, who mostly favors twin daggers, Suho initially favors gauntlets and close combat at first, prioritizing his strength stat instead of intelligence at first.

As the story progresses, Suho diversifies his fighting style much more, incorporating his own unique skills and abilities besides Ruler’s Authority and shadow manipulation. In fact, Suho arguably displays far more creativity with how he uses his powers than Jinwoo, reflecting his character background as an aspiring artist. Though he initially wishes to follow in his father’s footsteps, Suho chooses to become much more than just the Shadow Monarch, which is precisely where Solo Leveling: Ragnarok succeeds as a sequel.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is available to read on Tapas.