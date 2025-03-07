Tapas’ Best Villainess Manhwa Confirms Season 5 Return Date

While Tapas has many amazing romance and villainess manhwa to choose from, very few have captured fans’ hearts quite like Gwon Gyeoeul and SUOL’s hit series, Villains Are Destined to Die. Since its debut in 2020, Villains Are Destined to Die has amassed 12.3 million views and 249 thousand subscribers and counting on Tapas, and continues to be grossly popular season after season. Having said that, Villains Are Destined to Die just wrapped up an amazing fourth season back in December with 162 chapters, and after nearly two and a half months the hit villainess series is finally returning for what could be its fifth and final season.

A post on X by the series’ production studio D&C Webtoon has confirmed that Villains Are Destined to Die will be returning for Season 5 on March 14th, 2025. The announcement was accompanied by a stunning new poster featuring Penelope in her coming-of-age ceremony dress being held by Callisto, whose large frame enveloping her takes up most of the background. the caption of the post also includes an ominous message that reads, “Anyway, there is no such thing as a safe place since I am under the same roof as that monster. Please abandon me.” Exciting as this may sound, sadly, there is one catch. This release date only applies to the Korean version published on KakaoPage. Tapas, who officially license the series in English, has yet to confirm a release date for the same, which means overseas fans may need to wait a little longer for confirmation.

Villains Are Destined to Die Returns in March With Its Best Season Yet

Given its 12.3 million view count and 249,400+ subscribers, it is hardly an exaggeration to say that Villains Are Destined to Die continues to be Tapas’ most successful manhwa title in the fantasy romance genre. The series at this point grossly surpasses even the most renowned titles like Doctor Elise, Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Dukes Mansion which have spawned anime adaptations and are most commonly associated with the otome isekai genre. The series is even more popular in Korea with the webtoon having 90 million views and the original webnovel having 1.6 billion views on KakaoPage. This, along with Western readership, places Villains Are Destined to Die in the company of Tapas’ greats like Solo Leveling and The Beginning After the End.

As such, even though fans overseas may need to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the chapter, the news that the series is indeed returning from hiatus is by itself quite reassuring. This is especially true given the note on which Season 4 ended with Callisto having to leave a still comatose yet recovering Penelope to deal with his official duties.

The season finale also teased fans with a huge cliffhanger of Penelope unlocking a secret hidden ending, leaving her unable to leave the game and return to her old life as Cha Siyeon until she reaches the ending of this hidden route. Clearly, the next season of Villains Are Destined to Die is going to be an exciting one, especially with Callisto finally having admitted his love for Penelope, even though she doesn’t know it just yet.

