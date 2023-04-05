Solo Leveling Sequel Shares First Teaser

Are you ready for more Solo Leveling? It has been a hot minute since the hit webtoon put out new content for fans, but the franchise is far from done. With an anime on the horizon, Solo Leveling is getting ready to return to Kakao Page. After all, a sequel series is in the works, and Solo Leveling: Ragnarok just released its first teaser.

As you can see below, Kakao Page put out the first teaser for Solo Leveling's sequel, and it is packed with action. The new story will follow a new lead named Sung Suho, and they will be familiar to fans. After all, they are the son of Sung Jinwoo and Cha Haein, so it is clear that adventure runs in the family.

Currently, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is slated to debut on April 10th in South Korea through Kakao. There is no word on when the webtoon will get an English release. Right now, the original Solo Leveling series can be read on sites like Tapas, Pocket Comics, and more.

Currently, Solo Leveling stands as one of the biggest webtoons to come from South Korea, and its anime adaptation is highly anticipated. A-1 Pictures is overseeing the show, and the team confirmed Solo Leveling will hit television at the start of 2024. No casting has been announced for the anime, and the same goes for its crew.

If you want to know more about Solo Leveling, you can read up on the manhwa online at any time. For more details on Chugong and Dubu's hit webtoon, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

