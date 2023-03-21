Solo Leveling Anime Shares Poster, Release Window

Solo Leveling is finally on the horizon! The hit webtoon made its debut years ago, and since its release, the action series has gained millions of fans. Of course, this means netizens were hyped when Solo Leveling was licensed for an anime, and our first look at the show just dropped. Earlier today, the Solo Leveling anime dropped a new trailer, and we just got a few more goodies from the production.

As you can see below, Solo Leveling released a new poster ahead of its release, and the key visual gives another bit of info away. We can see the anime's protagonist in this promo as he appears to be bleeding out on alter. His blood is all over the place, and at the poster's edge, the Solo Leveling anime confirms it will be debuting next winter.

Of course, anyone who is familiar with how anime is scheduled can put together the release window for Solo Leveling. The anime will be going live at some point in January 2024. No firm details have been given on the anime's premiere date, but fans can go ahead and plan to binge Solo Leveling then.

Of course, the release of the Solo Leveling anime is a big deal for A-1 Pictures, so fans can expect big things from the series. Its Winter 2024 premiere also gives those who are unfamiliar with the South Korean manhwa a chance to read it. Right now, services like Tapas and Tappytoon have Solo Leveling in their catalogs, and Yen Press has released the series physically. So for those wanting to know more about Solo Leveling, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

