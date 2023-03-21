Solo Leveling Trailer Released: Watch

It’s happening, guys. After plenty of waiting, we have been given a new look at Solo Leveling ahead of its debut. Last year, reports confirmed the hit South Korean manhwa was being turned into an anime by A-1 Pictures. And as you can see below, the trailer for Solo Leveling looks promising in all the best ways.

The trailer for Solo Leveling was released today following a week’s worth of teasers on social media. Solo Leveling pushed forward its longest promo yet as fans got a good view at what A-1 Pictures can do. Of course, its aesthetic was taken straight from the Solo Leveling manga, so late artist DUBU is tributed with ease.

And of course, the trailer did clarify a big question about the Solo Leveling anime. The promo ended with the reveal of its release window. The Solo Leveling anime should release next winter, so fans can expect the series to drop in January 2024 more than likely.

If you are not familiar with Solo Leveling, you should know the webtoon is one of the biggest to come out of South Korea yet. The series began under author Chugong as a novel in July 2016. A webtoon was then created for Solo Leveling at KakaoPage, and it was an immediate success thanks to DUBU’s art. Since its release, Solo Leveling has become one of the biggest webtoons to tackle the industry, and its original run closed in December 2021. Sadly, DUBU passed last July, but it seems A-1 Pictures was able to confer with the late artist on the Solo Leveling anime beforehand.

If you want to check out Solo Leveling, Tapas and Tappytoon do carry the Solo Leveling manhwa in its catalog. Yen Press has released Solo Leveling in print stateside as well. So for more details on the series, you can check out the official synopsis of Solo Leveling below:

“Known as the the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung’s contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother’s hospital bills, his sister’s tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it…only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he’s ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?”

