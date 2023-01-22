Solo Leveling Debuts New Series With Tribute to Late Artist

In the world of manhwa, there are few titles bigger than Solo Leveling. The action series made its debut in South Korea years ago, and the rise of webtoons saw Solo Leveling lead the pack. Between 2018 and 2021, few series could touch Solo Leveling, and the series just returned in a big way thanks to a new story. But before the side project could kick off, a tribute was shared honoring the original artist behind Solo Leveling who sadly passed away in 2022.

As you can see above, a piece of artwork was released as part of the Solo Leveling comeback, and it highlights Sung Jinwoo in vibrant purple hues. The violet piece was put together by Redice Studio as the company was operated by artist Dubu before their death. The team felt it was only right to kick off the Solo Leveling side story with a nod to Dubu, and the tribute is nothing if not gorgeous.

"This artwork is offered to my dear leader, teacher, and the pioneer of drawing, to the respected Kang Sung-rak who's no longer in this world," the art's caption reads.

For those who may not know Solo Leveling or kept up with it since its finale, the series was hit with unimaginable news in July 2022. Reports confirmed Dubu had sadly passed away in South Korea from a cerebral hemorrhage. As you can imagine, fans were stunned by the update, and artist from across the globe sent Dubu's loved ones their best wishes.

Now, the artist's legacy is living on, and we have Solo Leveling to thank. The manhwa's side story is expanding the IP, and that doesn't even account for its future projects. After all, Solo Leveling is working on an anime series and video game these days. So it is safe to say Jinwoo is staying put for the time being.

Will you be checking out this Solo Leveling side story now that it is out? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.