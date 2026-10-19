Sony Might Have Found Its Next Big Live-Action Anime Movie

It seems like Sony Pictures might have found their next big live-action anime and manga movie adaptation according to a new report, and it’s literally going to have some of the biggest characters yet. Sony Pictures has been quietly in the works on several different live-action anime adaptations over the last few years, and now that it’s further integrating with Crunchyroll, there’s been an increase in the amount of projects that are moving forward in various ways. Especially now that live-action adaptations have been such a hit lately.

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According to a new report from reliable leaker DanielRPK, Sony is now developing a live-action feature film adaptation of Naoya Matsumoto’s Kaiju No. 8 series. This franchise has made a big splash in the last few years as while the manga release is only a few years old, the anime adaptation has gotten a worldwide simultaneous release for its first two seasons thus far with even more on the way. This would be yet another massive project in the pipeline.

Kaiju No. 8 Live-Action Movie Rumored to Be in Development

TOHO Animation

Unfortunately this first report doesn’t come with any concrete details outside of just noting that Sony Pictures Entertainment is developing a live-action Kaiju No. 8 feature film. There are no director or writers attached, nor does it seem to be far enough in development to warrant such an update. This joins a line up of other anime projects that Sony has been working with the last few years like One-Punch Man, Made in Abyss, and even cancelled attempts at adaptations such as with the recently scrapped Astro Boy film project.

There’s a chance that this Kaiju No. 8 feature film project makes it further in development than the others, and it’s likely because it’s been such a recent modern hit. The franchise broke ground with its anime adaptation as it debuted its episodes across the entire world all at once with social media platform X, and kept up that release through its second season. It’s more worldwide of a franchise than many other anime franchises, and its central premise of an older man using Kaiju powers to fight giant monsters seems perfect for a big screen movie.

What’s Next for Kaiju No. 8?

Shueisha

Kaiju No. 8 was the top selling manga on Bookwalker this Summer (July 1-September 30), and that’s even more impressive given that Naoya Matsumoto brought the manga to its end last year. But with the manga ended, there is thankfully going to be more of the franchise on the way as Kaiju No. 8 has also announced a final anime release is now in the works. It’s yet to be revealed if this will be a full season or movie, but it will be tackling the final arc from the original manga release when it hits.

If you wanted to check out more of the series right now, you can find Kaiju No. 8′s first two seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language audio in the meantime. There’s also a special miniseries all about Narumi now streaming for free with its official YouTube channel that has brand new story beats not seen in the manga either.

There’s quite a lot to check out for Kaiju No. 8, but what do you think? Would you want to see a new Kaiju No. 8 live-action movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

HT – DanielRPK