Kaiju No. 8 Returns With New Spinoff Anime Ahead of Grand Finale

Kaiju No. 8 has been one of the biggest hits from Shonen Jump+ in the last few years, and the anime has returned for a special release while it’s in the works on its grand finale. Naoya Matsumoto’s Kaiju No. 8 has been one of the breakout hits from Shueisha’s manga app, and while it ultimately has lasted for too long, it’s made some big waves worldwide. The success of the anime adaptation has resulted in two strong seasons thus far, and now there’s a whole new finale project on the way.

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But while Kaiju No. 8 is now in the works on returning to adapt the manga’s final arc, it’s also going to be making its return with a special new release through the rest of the month. It’s kicked off a new short anime series that you can now find streaming with Crunchyroll. Titled “Narumi’s Week at Work,” this is a new slate of shorts that are going to be focusing on Captain Narumi as fans get to see more of his casual side before the action kicks into high gear in the future.

Kaiju No. 8 Returns With New Narumi Spinoff Anime

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“Narumi’s Week at Work” is a special Kaiju No. 8 spinoff anime all about Captain Narumi. The first episode is now streaming with Crunchyroll, and will be running for four episodes in total. Releasing on a weekly basis through the rest of the month, Crunchyroll fans will be able to check it out in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS along each new episode’s release. It’s a completely original story not seen in the original manga or prior anime releases too.

Shigeyuki Miya directs the new anime shorts for Production I.G., and they follow Narumi as he’s trying his best to slack off from his duties during a particularly busy week. It’s a much more casual look at the character, and it’s going to be very needed as the anime is preparing to usher in its final wave of battles in the immediate future. Kaiju No. 8 is now in the works on a proper adaptation for its “Final Chapter,” but there are still few details about what to expect from its debut.

Kaiju No. 8 to Return for Final Chapter Anime

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Kaiju No. 8 is now in the works on the “Final Chapter” of the anime, but it has yet to confirm any concrete details about its release as of the time of this writing. The franchise has yet to reveal a release window or date for the new anime, nor has it revealed what form the new project will take. The final arc of Naoya Matsumoto’s original manga ultimately wasn’t that long, but there’s still plenty of ground to cover from the manga following the end of the anime’s second season.

It could be a feature film release, but it’s more likely to be a third and final season of the TV anime. It’s been a big project with Production I.G. for the last few years, so we ultimately shouldn’t be surprised by how big of a finale it gets with the anime. For now, make sure you catch up with it all streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime.