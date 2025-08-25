Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Finally Fixes Its Major Mistake

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 is currently airing, with new episodes released every Saturday. The season has been intense from the very start, with higher stakes driving the story forward. It immediately introduces the First Division and its captain, Gen Narumi, who is regarded as the strongest warrior in the Defense Force. The plot also follows the transfer of several members from the Third Division, who had been in the spotlight throughout the first season. With this shift, many beloved characters who captured fans’ hearts were suddenly left out of focus. In the first five episodes, the narrative primarily centered on Kafka, the main character, alongside Kikoru Shinomiya, who joined the First Division and made the already formidable squad even stronger.

Given the First Division’s overwhelming strength, especially with Kafka now officially part of the Defense Force and able to use his Kaiju powers, it quickly began to overshadow the other divisions. Even the Third Division, despite having powerful warriors like Hoshina Soshiro and Mina Ashiro, felt relegated to a supporting role without much narrative weight. While others who had been crucial to the story in the first season, most notably Reno Ichikawa, seemed to be pushed aside. However, the new episode of Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 finally sets the stage for Reno’s return. As the series’s intended deuteragonist, his reemergence corrects the misstep of keeping him in the background for so long.

Kaiju No. 8’s Deuteragonist Finally Gets a Deserving Comeback

Image Courtesy of Production I.G

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 6, titled “Compatible User,” continues to explore the state of the Defense Force following the emergence of Kaiju No. 10 after devouring Isao Shinomiya. The Defense Force is actively searching for new strategies to counter Kaiju No. 10, with Hoshina turning to the captured Kaiju No. 9 in hopes of gathering information. Kaiju No. 9 reveals that Kaiju No. 10 is the one who created him, forcing the Defense Force to develop more diverse plans for the battles to come. One key strategy focuses on strengthening the new generation of fighters, including the potential use of a powerful weapon kept in storage.

It is revealed that the most destructive weapon the Defense Force possesses is a suit forged from Kaiju No. 6, once known as the King of the Kaiju and the monster responsible for Kikoru’s mother’s death. The Kaiju No. 6 weapon suit is immensely powerful, but no one has ever been able to wield it, until Reno Ichikawa, whose tests reveal him as the most compatible user in these dire times. Due to the weapon’s extreme toll on its wielder and its high risk of shortening one’s life, Reno’s captain advises him to decline. However, Reno remains resolute, accepting the burden in order to become a warrior capable of standing alongside Kafka and supporting him in the battles ahead.

The episode also offers a glimpse of the immense strain the Kaiju No. 6 weapon inflicts on its user, yet Reno’s determination does not falter. By taking on the mantle tied to the “King of the Kaiju,” Reno’s role as the deuteragonist is solidified, ensuring he will have a major impact on the conclusion of Kaiju No. 8’s narrative. It marks a welcome correction after the end of the first season, where such a compelling character was left absent from the main story.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 has seemingly set the stage for what could be its final battle, and it’s great to see Reno playing a major role. What do you think of the latest development in the series? Share your thoughts in the comments below.