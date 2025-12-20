Kaiju No. 8 Anime to Return for Final Arc (And With a Special Surprise for Fans)

Kaiju No. 8 is officially returning for its final arc, along with a surprise that is too good to ignore. The series was featured at the Jump Festa 2026 Super Stage, where a reveal regarding the anime’s next season was highly anticipated. The Kaiju No. 8 Super Stage included the voice actors of the anime’s prominent characters: Masaya Fukunishi (Kafka Hibino), Wataru Katou (Reno Ichikawa), Kengo Kawanishi (Soushirou Hoshina), and Kouki Uchiyama (Gen Narumi). As the stage progressed with the cast discussing the anime, it concluded with the reveal of details for the next instalment, accompanied by a trailer, a visual, and a special announcement.

It has been confirmed that the Kaiju No. 8 anime will be entering its final season in the upcoming instalment, titled “Final Chapter”, which is currently in production. A trailer highlighting key moments from the first two seasons builds excitement, ending with text confirming the beginning of the final arc. Additionally, a special episode titled “Narumi’s Week at Work” was announced to be in production. This confirms that the series is heading into its final arc, and it could arrive sooner than expected.

Kaiju No. 8 Anime Heads Into the Finale

🚨 Just announced! 🚨



Kaiju No. 8 Final Chapter Production Confirmed!



A new Original Short Animation "Narumi's Week at Work" has also been confirmed!#KaijuNo8 pic.twitter.com/xRQxWkmZnR — KAIJU NO. 8 (@KaijuNo8_O_EN) December 20, 2025

Earlier this year, the Kaiju No. 8 manga came to a surprising end with Chapter 129. With the first two seasons of the anime adapting a little over 75 chapters, it became clear that the next installment would be the final one. While a release date for the final season has not yet been announced, speculation suggests that the anime could return in 2027. The second season was announced immediately after the first season concluded and premiered just a year after its initial announcement. Following that pattern, the Kaiju No. 8 final arc is expected to arrive in early 2027.

A slight delay is also possible, as this season may feature one or two additional episodes due to its need to adapt over 40 chapters, whereas the first two seasons covered slightly fewer. Another major challenge will be adapting the final, action-heavy arc, which will require more time and effort to maintain the level of quality the series’s conclusion deserves. Since Season 2 began with a special episode titled “Hoshina’s Day Off”, the final season may similarly open with the original short “Narumi’s Week at Work”, offering a lighter look at the daily life of the Defense Force’s strongest soldier. The final season of Kaiju No. 8 is expected to surpass the first two, as the stage is set for an all-out battle against the Kaiju, and the confirmation of its conclusion alongside a special surprise strongly signals a high-quality, impactful finale.

