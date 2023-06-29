Spider-Verse Manga Makeover Gives Gwen the Shonen Treatment

The Spider-Man Spider-Verse animated film series has put a worldwide blockbuster spotlight on just how glorious the influence of manga/anime is on the larger world of animated storytelling. Now things are swinging back the other way, as a fan artist has taken Spider-Verse's Gwen Stacy and given her the Shonen manga treatment!

As you can see below, artist @A2TwillDraw took Gwen Stacy's likeness on a journey from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse through the styles of the biggest shonen series out there, including the following:

Bleach

Dragon Ball Z

One Piece

Naruto

Demon Slayer

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Attack On Titan

@A2TwillDraw also included his own visual style in the mix, which actually wasn't bad at all!

#GwenStacy in 9 Manga Art Styles pic.twitter.com/kQqTZAol5g — A2T will Draw (@A2TwillDraw) June 25, 2023

As stated, the animated Spider-Verse movies have clearly carried an anime influence in their DNA. The Oscar-winning first film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, acknowledged as much by including the character Peni Parker, aka SP//dr (voiced by Kimiko Glenn), in the ranks of the multiversal team Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) put together. That was a major signal flare to anime fans that their genre was getting love from this franchise.

Peni Parker doesn't really appear in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse that much – appearing with the rest of the original Spider-Verse team at the very end, to set up an arc in the third film. Across the Spider-Verse decided to expand its focus to the larger global scope of animation, capturing everything from Spider-Man 2099's sleek future world to Spider-Man India's colorful style and design aesthetic.

What Is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse About?

(Photo: Sony Pictures Animation)

Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now playing in theaters after premiering on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.