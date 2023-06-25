Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Features Agents of SHIELD Easter Egg

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters, and the movie features a ton of easter eggs. Marvel fans are still discovering new things about the animated film, which is doing very well at the box office. This week, The Direct pointed out a tiny little nod to Agents of SHIELD, which has many fans excited. Turns out, there's a tiny newspaper clipping that reads "Hero or Rogue? Police step up city wide search." The paper includes a photo that appears to be Daisy Johnson/Quake (Chloe Bennet). In fact, it appears to be the same newspaper image used in an episode of Agents of SHIELD.

Many fans have taken to social media to show a side-by-side of the headline from Spider-Verse and the version from Agents of SHIELD. You can check out a tweet from an excited fan below:

A poster of Daisy Johnson seems to be in Miles’ room in the new Spider-verse movie! 👀 pic.twitter.com/7GduVHXiL1 — Daily Bennet | fan account (@dailybennet) June 24, 2023

Currently, fans are holding out hope that Bennet might show up in Secret Invasion, which just released its first episode on Disney+. If Bennet were to return, it's likely she would be a different version of the character from the multiverse. Now that the finale of Ms. Marvel revealed Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a mutant and not an Inhuman like in the comics, it's likely Daisy would also be changed into a mutant. Either way, Bennet has has denied rumors that she's showing up in Secret Invasion. She spoke to Screen Rant last month and was asked about a possible MCU return.

"Of course. Of course, I would be open to it. Listen, there's a lot of stuff around that. I so deeply love SHIELD's fans because it's this tenacity that got the show on air to begin with," Bennet said. "I have not once been approached or asked or involved in anything after I wrapped SHIELD. And I am not involved in anything that is coming out. I've not been asked, but I would be more than excited to put on the suit again. And, of course, of course, Daisy is a big part of who I am. So I would love to, but I have not been communicated [with] about it."

What Is Secret Invasion About?

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series that premiered June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.