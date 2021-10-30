Spy x Family Reportedly Reveals Details for 2022 Anime

Spy x Family is reportedly getting its own anime adaptation next year, and details about the supposed project have surfaced online! Tatsuya Endo’s original manga seres has been picking up a ton of steam among fans ever since it made its debut in Jump+ in 2019, and it seemed like it was only a matter of time before it got its own anime. In fact, early rumors about an anime adaptation being in development started sparking as early as last Spring but nothing seemed to have come from it yet. That is, until more reported details began arriving.

After notably registering a new web domain for the potential anime series and more reports making this out to be the case, now it’s being reported by Ryokutya (a notable name in the industry) that a Spy x Family anime is indeed being prepared for a release some time in 2022. According to the report, apparently it will be a joint production between WIT Studio and CloverWorks, but those aren’t the only details being divulged from these reports either.

According to the report, the first members of the staff include Kazuhiro Furuhashi as director, Kazuaki Shimada as character designer, and music composed by (K)now Name. As for the cast, apparently Takuya Eguchi has been tapped to provide the voice of Loid Forger. But as with all reports, none of these details are truly confirmed until announced by Shueisha and the teams behind this reported anime adaptation. With Shueisha’s Jump Festa convention coming later this Winter, that might be the time we get details if at all.

As for the manga, Viz Media has licensed Tatsuya Endo’s Spy x Family for an official English language release. Along with physical copies of the manga, the series is currently available as part of Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library at the same time new chapters release in Japan. Viz Media officially describes the series as such, “An action-packed comedy about a fake family that includes a spy, an assassin and a telepath! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn’t know is that the wife he’s chosen is an assassin and the child he’s adopted is a telepath!”

