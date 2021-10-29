Jump Festa Reveals New Shonen Schedule

Jump Festa is arguably the biggest event of the year focusing entirely on Shonen anime and this year’s convention is set to highlight some of the most influential anime franchises in the world today, with the event releasing its schedule to the world. With the likes of Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and several other series being highlighted as a part of this event, expect some big announcements for the future of both the anime adaptations and the manga for some of the most notable anime franchises in the world.

While the usual suspects are being represented here, most likely giving us more information about their respective anime series, the schedule is hinting at a “Secret” panel for a mystery franchise. One of the biggest potential series that isn’t mentioned in the schedule is Chainsaw Man, one of the most popular anime series in recent years that has yet to receive an anime adaptation, but will thanks to the work of Studio MAPPA. While it’s anyone’s guess as to what this mystery entry might be, there are certainly plenty of properties in play that could fill this slot.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared the upcoming schedule from this year’s Jump Festa, set to take place this December via an in-person and virtual event, which is sure to drop a number of megatons when it comes to the future of some of the biggest Shonen franchises:

https://twitter.com/DBSChronicles/status/1453607972949483521?s=20

Weekly Shonen Jump continues to be one of the premier outlets for new anime franchises, releasing chapters on a weekly basis that continue the stories of some of the biggest anime characters including Goku, Luffy, Boruto, Yuji Itadori, and many others. When it comes to manga stories that are running the publication that have yet to receive anime adaptations, Spy X Family and Kaiju No. 8 are two such entries that might be able to fill the “secret” spot for the upcoming Jump Festa event.

