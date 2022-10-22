Spy x Family Reveals New Visual To Celebrate The Forgers' Latest Mission

Spy x Family has returned for its second cours, following its debut that helped the popular anime adaptation rise the ranks as a major new entry in the medium for 2022. While the Forgers have some serious competition when it comes to Chainsaw Man, the MAPPA series that introduces fans to the Chainsaw Devil's tragic tale, Spy x Family has certainly earned its big fanbase. With the Forgers adding a new member to its clan, a new poster has arrived to hype up the latest episode which is split into two unique stories.

Spy x Family's Second Cours began with Bond Forger, aka the dog who has the ability to see into the future, being introduced to the series, with his arrival giving us some dire circumstances when it came to his origin as well as the threat that is surrounding the peace between the two warring nations. With Bond's clairvoyance helping in saving Loid's life during an espionage mission, this latest installment is far lighter than the battle that came before it this season as Yor attempts to improve her cooking in a bid to save her family life and Twilight sets out on a new mission of his own.

Spy x Family's Official Twitter Account revealed the new artwork to celebrate the latest episode, with Yor being front and center while holding a mysterious bag that might just hint at the idea that the Thorn Princess is once again back in business as she attempts to hide her profession from her family:

The official description for Spy x Family's sixteenth episode, which is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, reads as such from the streaming service:

"Why has Yor been coming home late every night, her hands covered in cuts? Why has Franky asked Loid to meet him under mysterious and urgent circumstances? These are two tales of misadventure while seeking happiness in Berlint."

At present, Spy x Family has a handful of episodes before season one comes to a close, and while a second season has yet to be confirmed by Wit and CloverWorks, the two anime studios working in tandem to bring the Forgers to life, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond return to the small screen following the current season's finale.

How did you like the latest episode focusing on Yor's lack of cooking skills?