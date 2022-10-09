Spy x Family Celebrates Anya in New Music Video

Spy x Family has returned for the second half of the anime's debut season this Fall, and the series is celebrating Anya Forger's best and brightest moments seen so far with a special new music video! The first half of the anime adaptation for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series really took over the world earlier this year, and thus fans were excited to see what would be coming next for Anya and the rest of her family in the second half. It's already been pretty intense for them so far, and it's only going to keep going from here on out.

But while Anya might be involved in some big events and missions that could be way over her head, fans can still count on the young Forger for some pretty adorable moments. It's these moments that have been highlighted in a special new music video released by TOHO Animation. Celebrating the fact their YouTube channel has now crossed over two million subscribers, Spy x Family's music producer [K]NoW_NAME composed the song, "Good Day," that you can check out in the video below:

Anya is likely to have even cuter moments as the series continues as proven by the first two episodes of the midseason already, so if you wanted to check out Spy x Family's anime run so far, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. The English dubbed release for the second cour will be kicking off at a later date too, but an official date has yet to be set. As for what to expect from the rest of the series so far as it heads further into the second half, Crunchyroll officially teases Spy x Family as such:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

How are you liking Spy x Family's anime return so far? What are you hoping to see from Anya before the series ends its debut run? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!