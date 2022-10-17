Spy x Family Reveals Bond's Tragic Past

Spy x Family has been spending its first few episodes of its midseason introducing fans to a new furry favorite, and the newest episode of the series has revealed look into Bond's tragic past before he ended up with the Forger Family! Ever since the series returned for the second half of the anime's debut season that kicked off earlier this Spring, all three members of the Forger Family have been wrapped up in an explosive terrorist plot. All the while, Anya herself had been developing a connection with a cuddly new dog with the power to look into the future.

Spy x Family is continuing through the second half of the season with its latest episode, and officially brought this new furry friend into the Forger Family fold. Later named Bond as Anya decides to name him after her favorite TV hero Bondman, this furry newbie was initially cautious about his new home life. It's here that we actually get a look into his past as a test subject in Project Apple, so it's very good to see that he now has a happy home life after everything he's been through so far.

After all Bond passed in his life,that suffering that is now past, I'm thankful that he found that light he was searching that is the Forgers thanks to Anya his guardian angel.



These two found each other after all.

Episode 15 of Spy x Family sees the terrorist bomb plot foiled with Anya, Loid, and Yor's respective efforts, and Bond was left as one of the dogs that were going to be taken into custody by WISE but Anya wanted to hopefully keep him. The next day, Bond arrives at their home and sees the future vision that he had been predicting with his powers. He's still a bit nervous to fully get comfortable in their home, however, and it's revealed that he's like this because he's been subject to terrible experiments that nearly killed him.

Bond was injected with various things, treated with electricity, fed terribly, and nearly died through all of the experiments that gave him the abilities he now has. It's a terrible situation for him along with all of the other animals who were a part of Project Apple, and though the Forger Family is temporary, it's a big deal to see him rescued from his terrible life as Anya and the others will be providing a loving home for as long as Twilight continues his mission.

How do you feel about Bond joining the Forger Family? Are you curious to see him more in future episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!