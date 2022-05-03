Spy x Family Reveals Original Character Designs for Loid, Yor, and Anya

✖

Spy x Family has become this season's hit with anime fans, and there is plenty more to come for fans of all sorts. With plenty more episodes to go, the Forger Family has no intentions on leaving fans any time soon, and creator Tatsuya Endo is still working on the manga. In fact, the artist just released the manga's first fan book, and it was there they shared the first designs ever done for Loid, Anya, and Yor.

The piece comes courtesy of the first Spy x Family fan book which just hit shelves here in Japan. It was there Tatsuya Endo shared a ton of behind-the-scenes art from the series. Fans were even shown the original character design sheets for the Forger Family, and it seems like Loid underwent the most drastic change from start to end.

Original rough character designs of Loid, Anya, and Yor! pic.twitter.com/FRHVMkffC0 — SPY x FAMILY🔎 (@SpyFamilyManga) May 1, 2022

As you can see above, there are some designs here that look similar to the Loid we know, but the others are quite different. He has always been fashionable with his slim suits, but some of these designs give Loid long hair. There are even some that elongate his face and make the spy look more like Sanji from One Piece, but in the end, Endo went with a cleaner aesthetic that suits Loid the best.

Anya looks most the same with their concept design, but their hair underwent a lot of tests. From long curls to twin buns and even headbands, Endo spent a long time figuring out how to style the girl. The same can be said for Yor as the assassin underwent several hair changes, and their work uniform was almost a jumpsuit before Endo opted in for a dress. Clearly, the woman endured lots of trial and error before her final look was found, but Spy x Family agrees the whole cast were gifted the best looks possible.

