Spy x Family Novel Reveals New Tidbits About The Forgers' Past

Spy x Family is on the top of the world right now, and anime fans cannot get enough of its cute little family. With just a few episodes under belt, Tatsuya Endo's series is proving to be quite the hit. Over in Japan, readers made that clear as sales began for its first-ever fan book. And thanks to the special guide, netizens have learned more details about Yor and Loid's pasts.

As you may have heard, the first Spy x Family fan book was released in Japan this week courtesy of Jump Comics. It was there readers learned a bit more about the story's main cast, and of course, they were most interested to read about the Forger family. Each of its members has tons of secrets to hide, and Loid finally spilled how he became such a good cook.

According to the fan book, Loid became a master chef all thanks to a mission. Creator Tatsuya Endo confirmed Loid was once tasked to masquerade as a chef for a job once, so he had to learn how to cook for real. And once he left the mission, he kept his cooking skills sharp.

As for Yor, the book gave Spy x Family fans some insight into her true strength. Endo was asked about the assassin's physical strength, and the creator assured fans Yor was crazy strong. In fact, she cannot accurately measure her grip strength because she breaks the recording instrument every time. The fan book also says Yor has been drunk before and might have gotten in trouble with the police while inebriated, but they don't recall much about the incident.

These details might not amount to anything super important, but they do give fans a better look at Yor and Loid. Season one has laid a foundation for these characters, and manga readers already know more about the Forgers than most. And as Endo continues with the hit series, you can bet even more secrets about the couple will surface before long.

What do you think about Spy x Family season one so far? Are you eager to check out the manga if you've not yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.