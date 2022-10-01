Spy x Family Introduces The Forger's Furriest Member in Anime's Return

Spy x Family has returned, and despite it being a busy anime fall season thanks to returning series My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Mobile Suit Gundam, and more, the 2022 anime hit has hit the ground floor running by introducing a new Forger to the series. While Bond Forger, the first canine joining Loid, Yor, and Anya in their espionage mission, only received a brief cameo during the first cours, the adorable anime pooch has officially made landfall in the latest new episodes.

When last we left the Forgers in the anime adaptation, Anya had done the impossible and joined the student body of Eden College, though gaining acceptance was only a small part of the mission tailored by master spy Twilight to keep two warring nations from destroying the world. With Anya recently receiving a "Stella", a prestigious award at the prestigious academy, Loid and Yor decided to celebrate by searching for a family pet, with the young telepath unable to find a furry friend at either the pet store or adoption event. Luckily, a giant adorable canine was able to catch Anya's eye, but what the young student doesn't realize is that Bond is wrapped up in a terrifying plot by Ostanian rebels looking to use trained hounds as bomb-carrying weapons of destruction.

The Official Spy x Family Twitter Account shared the big news that the anime's thirteenth episode was now available to watch on Crunchyroll, with this latest installment introducing the furry Forger that is harboring a dark secret of his own amongst the telepath, assassin, and spy who make up the anime clan:

Much like Anya, Loid, and Yor, Bond is holding a secret of his own that makes him a perfect addition to the Forgers, with the lovable dog harboring the ability of "clairvoyance", meaning that the canine can see into the future. Of course, considering how absent-minded the family dog is, he unexpectedly leads Anya into more trouble than she was originally expecting. While Bond hasn't joined the Forgers officially as of yet, it should come as no spoiler, considering his role in the ending theme, that the dog will be a major part of the anime moving forward.

