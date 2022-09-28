Here's Exactly When Spy x Family Returns With New Episodes

Spy x Family is one of the major franchises leading the new wave of anime hitting our screens beginning next month, and now it's been announced exactly when the series will be returning for new episodes when it kicks off! The debut season of the anime adaptation taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series really took over the anime world when it premiered this Spring, but it was really only the start of what to expect from the series moving forward. As the second half of the debut kicks in this Fall, it's stacked together with a lot of new anime coming next month.

Spy x Family will be kicking off its second cour of episodes on Saturday, October 1st and Crunchyroll has officially announced that the series' midseason premiere will be starting at 8:30AM PST. They will be streaming the new episodes alongside its initial release in Japan in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. Now it won't be much longer until we get to see the new episodes of the series in action as it kicks off a huge new arc!

(Photo: WIT Studio / CloverWorks)

Crunchyroll previously announced that the English dubbed release for Spy x Family's new episodes will be starting off at a later date, but if you wanted to catch up with the series before the new episodes hit this weekend, you can find the first half of the season now streaming with Crunchyroll. With the series dominating conversation earlier this year, fans will definitely want to tune in to see how it stacks up with the rest of the Fall schedule.

They officially tease Spy x Family as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

