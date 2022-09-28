Spy x Family Season One Releases New Opening: Watch

Spy x Family made its premiere earlier this year, and it would put things lightly to say it was a success. As season one made its way out to fans, the world couldn't help but fall in love with the Forger Family. After all, Anya and her parents are another kind of wholesome, and the clan's secret identities only made the show more intriguing. Of course, that means all eyes are on Spy x Family ahead of its return in October, and season one just released its new opening for the comeback.

The video, as you can see above, was shared just recently on YouTube. Too Animation released the anime's second opening ahead of its full premiere on October 1st. And as you can see, the opening is as gorgeous as the first.

The lilting opening features music by Bump of Chicken, and their track "Souvenir" already sounds like a hit. The single plays over a montage of scenes featuring everyone from Yor to Desmond and Loid. A few newcomers are shown as well including a very fluffy dog, and it seems some new coworkers from WISE are about to make their debut when Spy x Family returns.

If you are not caught up with the anime just yet, you have a few more days to catch up. Spy x Family season one will return on October 1st, and it will be simulcast through Crunchyroll. So for those needing more details on the slice-of-life anime, you can find its official synopsis below:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think about this latest look at Spy x Family season one? Are you excited about the show returning in a few days?