Spy x Family Cosplay Captures The Many Looks of Anya

Spy x Family is the anime hit of the spring 2022 season, with the story of Loid, Yor, and Anya finding the perfect balance between espionage action and some truly hilarious moments as the trio works toward their mission of maintaining the peace between two warring nations. With the Forgers having achieved their goal of helping Anya gain acceptance into Eden College, the anime adaptation is pointing the spotlight on the young telepath and cosplayers are taking the opportunity to bring the daughter of the master spy and the world-class assassin to life to celebrate the series.

Anya might have the ability to read minds but her success at the prestigious academy is far from assured, as the children of the elite of society have certainly gained their parents' attitudes toward those they consider to be outsiders. With the previous episode seeing Anya being tormented by some uptight classmates, the adopted daughter of Twilight and Thorn Princess unleashed a blow onto one of her bullies, forcing her to think on her feet when it came to making sure that she didn't derail the mission of her father. With the seventh episode set to arrive this week, we'll see if Anya can keep the mission on the right track.

Instagram Cosplayer Min_MMU shared this pitch-perfect take on bringing Anya Forger to life, even going so far as to capture the different expressions of the young telepath of Spy x Family fame that have helped the character become one of the biggest new figures introduced in anime this year:

While Spy x Family is getting ready to release its seventh episode, the first season is reportedly set to release twenty-four episodes total in order to give fans a good look into the lives of the Foger Family. On top of this, the manga is continuing to release new chapters, with the anime helping to propel sales to the point where there are currently eighteen million copies of the series in circulation around the world today. With the manga not looking to slow down any time soon, there are plenty of stories for the anime to adapt should it return for a second season.

