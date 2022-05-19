Spy x Family Unveils Official Uniqlo Collection

✖

The clothing and accessory company known as Uniqlo certainly has partnered with a number of anime franchises in the past, so it's no surprise that one of the biggest new anime series of the year, Spy x Family, is set to receive a fashion line of its own. Set to feature a number of shirts that feature the master spy Twilight, the world-class assassin Thorn Princess, and the young telepath Anya, the fashion line isn't just promoting the action of the anime series from Wit and CloverWorks, but the humor as well by featuring Anya's "Troll Face".

Spy x Family first hit the manga scene from creator Tatsuya Endo in 2019, exploring the lives of the Forger family as they attempt to achieve the mission of Loid to hold the world together as war looms on the horizon. Since the anime arrived from the animation studios of Wit Studio and CloverWorks, the manga has seen a major uptick in sales, and that's certainly no surprise considering the fan reception to Loid, Yor, and Anya. With the manga currently having eighteen million copies in circulation and continuing to pump our new chapters following the Forgers, it's clear that Uniqlo is making a wise decision by partnering with the franchise.

Twitter User KaiKaiKitan shared the first look at the upcoming shirts from the collaboration between Spy x Family and Uniqlo, with the new apparel set to hit this June and featuring some wild designs that once again unite the idiosyncratic members of the faux-family known as the Forgers:

In the past, Unqilo has partnered with some major heavy hitters in the realm of anime, including Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Pokemon, Dragon Ball, Mobile Suit: Gundam, and Sailor Moon to name a few. With anime continuing to grow in demand around the world, Spy x Family is definitely in a good position for the future.

In the latest episode of Spy x Family's anime, Anya spent her first day at Eden College, the prestigious school that is essential in helping Loid achieve his spy mission. Of course, though Anya might have the power to read minds, she is still struggling with her high-class classmates and the rigorous requirements of the academy.

What do you think of this collaboration between Spy x Family and Uniqlo?